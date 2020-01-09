Sony’s Cinderella Musical Casts Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as Stepsisters

Cinderella still remains one of the most iconic fairytales in our popular culture, with a slew of adaptations hitting the big and small screen over the past few decades. Next year, Sony is set to adapt the iconic story as a musical comedy, and it is enlisting an eclectic cast to tell that story. According to a new report from Deadline, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer have been cast as the stepsisters in the upcoming Cinderella film.

Baillio is known for starring as Tracy Turnblad in NBC’s Hairspray Live!, as well as appearing in the Netflix movie Dumplin’. Spencer has made appearances in The Living and The Dead, as well as the upcoming film Misbehaviour.

The Cinderella reboot, which is written and directed by Blockers‘ Kay Cannon, re-imagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. The cast includes Camila Cabello as the titular character, alongside Billy Porter (Pose) as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel (Frozen) as the evil stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine (Chambers, The Craft) as Prince Robert, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!).

“The only thing I can know is that I am calling it a Cinderella for the #MeToo era,” Porter recently shared with E! News. “That’s all I really know.”

“We start filming in February and I have only had preliminary conversations about it over the phone,” Porter added.

The film will be executive produced by actor and late-night host James Corden, who reportedly came up with the original idea. Corden is producing with Leo Pearlman under their Fulwell 73 banner. Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who just earned a Golden Globe nomination for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, will also produce. Louise Rosner will serve as executive producer.

Cinderella will be released in theaters on February 5, 2021.