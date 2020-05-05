Clark Duke Reveals The Office Isn't The Project He Gets Asked About The Most

✖

Clark Duke's feature film directorial debut, Arkansas, hits streaming video on demand services tomorrow. The actor, who has been working consistently since the early 2000s, may be part of the ensemble cast for The Office -- but believe it or not, that's not the project that fans ask him about the most. During an interview in support of Arkansas, a star-studded thriller with a quirky sensibility, Duke said that it isn't The Office, the Kick-Ass movies, or even the more recent Veronica Mars relaunch for Hulu that has inspired the most questions from fans. Instead, it's the cult-favorite Hot Tub Time Machine.

The 2010 original was directed by Steve Pink and starred, among others, John Cusack, Crispin Glover, and The Office's Craig Robinson. Five years later, Duke joined most of the original cast (but not Cusack) for a sequel, and apparently now that it's been another five years, fans are apparently curious about the possibility of more.

"I get a lot of, 'Is there going to be another Hot Tub?' Just because that's probably the biggest movie I've done. That's one of those movies that like everybody on Earth has seen at this point, because it's lived on cable for so long," Duke told ComicBook.com. "And the second most would be The Office, people asking about The Office, because that's still such a crazy phenomenon. I mean, The Office feels bigger now on Netflix than it did when it was on TV."

Duke isn't wrong; when NBC Universal bought the streaming rights back from Netflix last year, it was estimated that The Office was being watched on the platform more than Friends, and arguably more than any other American TV show.

That job, along with projects like Hot Tub Time Machine and Two and a Half Men, helped him prepare mentally for working on a movie like Arkansas, where the cast is full of big-name actors like Liam Hemsworth, Michael Kenneth Williams, John Malkovich, and Vince Vaughn.

...Well, mostly prepared him.

"The movie is very much built around everybody's schedule," Duke explained. "That was the thing, is we had basically a month that we had Liam, Vince, and Malkovich's schedules lineup. The movie got made because Liam said, yes, he would be in it, and everybody else came from there. As far as directing everybody, it makes your life so easy, because they're also good. But John Malkovich, I've got to admit, I was a little starstruck when I first met him. I've done movies opposite Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams, Chevy Chase, who's my comedy hero. But I was a little shook the first time I met Malkovich, because he has such an incredible presence and is such a great actor."

You can catch Arkansas on streaming platforms beginning on May 5, 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.