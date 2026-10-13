Clayface Director Reveals Why Batman Villain Movies Work Where Others Have Failed [Exclusive]

Clayface director James Watkins said that there is a complexity to the character that makes it work better in a solo movie than other attempts to bring a villain to the big screen. This is the fourth time in recent years that DC has brought a villain to the forefront in its own headline production, not including The Suicide Squad. The first two came with Joker, which earned Oscar recognition, and its sequel. Then came the critically acclaimed The Penguin series on HBO, and now Clayface is trending toward a box office success. Harries explained what it is about the complexity that makes his movie work better than other villain movies that have failed.

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In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Watkins said, “I just think it’s that probably there’s a complexity to the characterization. That’s what appealed to me about Matt Hagen. It’s like this notion of this guy that’s, he’s, you know, he’s come from nowhere, he’s worked really hard to be who he is, and then he gets to a place, and then he has it all violently taken away from him, and I thought that was very relatable.”

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Clayface Director Says Batman’s Villains Have a Relatability That Fans Appreciate

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Clayface presents Matt Hagen as an up-and-coming actor who finally hits it big, only to have a mob boss order him to be disfigured. According to Watkins, it is this idea that Hagen worked so hard and then lost his livelihood, his job, his reputation, and his own sense of identity that makes him someone who everyone in the audience can relate to. The audience wants to see him get that back, and when he finally gets his chance to retrieve what he lost and becomes a monster instead, it hits hard. This makes him someone who people want to follow, and then when he crosses that line, it makes Clayface a tragic villain, something other villain movies couldn’t quite accomplish.

Comic book movies featuring villains as the lead are also nothing new. DC tried to bring a villain to the big screen before with Catwoman, and that movie was an unmitigated disaster. However, DC’s attempts to bring villains to the forefront, whether it is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad or the Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin, have worked well. For The Suicide Squad, it was all about making the villains entertaining and putting them in heroic situations, and in The Penguin, it was making him the underdog against the most powerful mafia bosses. Now, Clayface is all about presenting a man who never wanted to become a monster, and doing it in a way that works.

It is easy to see the other side. Sony tried hard to create movies based on Spider-Man’s villains. Other than the Venom movies, the rest were such failures that the studio decided to cancel any further adaptations. Kraven the Hunter and Morbius were both box office failures, and the latter was a huge embarrassment for the studio, more kitsch than anything. Neither of those movies found a way to make these villains characters that viewers really wanted to cheer for or follow, and that is something that DC has found a way to work around with its new output. As Watkins said, “It’s just character and, you know, psychology and things that are relatable. So, when it’s well-drawn characters that have a little bit more going on, then I think that’s what makes it most, most interesting.”

Why do you think the Batman villains have been so successful in movies compared to Spider-Man villains? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.