Clayface Fans Are Obsessed With One Theory About Matt Hagen’s Twisted Romance & It Changes Everything

Clayface is looking like it will be a success for DC Studios, and more importantly, it has mainstream moviegoers buzzing as well. DC Studios and Warner Bros.’ decision to market Clayface as a body-horror movie and downplay the comic book universe ties seems to have worked, and the lead performances by Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen and Naomi Ackie as Dr. Caitlyn Corr certainly seem to have captivated audiences.

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In fact, Harries and Ackie are becoming one of the biggest aspects of Clayface that is getting traction on social media. The tragic, toxic romance between Matt Hagen and Caitlyn Corr is catching fire with fans – but there is one issue that is being debated by those who watched closely.

Was Clayface Really DC’s Obsession?

Tom Rhys Harries & Naomi Ackie in Clayface / DC Studios

DC fans like “David_Da_Boss” have posited that Caitlyn Corr’s early experiments with the nanites that form the “living clay” had a stronger lasting effect than she may have bargained for. Caitlyn used her own DNA in the experiments to develop the nanites; if that DNA got imprinted on the clay substance, then it could have had a disastrous effect on Matt Hagen. The disfigured actor wouldn’t just experience the psychosis we clearly see him go through after his attack and the collapse of his career; he would’ve been drawn to Caitlyn like a magnet, because that’s literally what’s happening inside of him.

Clayface establishes it early, frequently (and grossly), that every drop of the “clay” returns to the host body no matter how it gets dispersed. If, on some level, the nanites still recognized Caitlyn as the original host template, then Matt, whose entire body becomes the clay, would be drawn back to Caitlyn the exact same way.

As far as fan theories go, this one actually feels intriguing because it seems totally plausible. In fact, if you take this theory to be the case, there is a lot about Clayface‘s story, tone, and scene work that actually makes a lot more sense. Matt Hagen’s bloody quest for revenge constantly segueing into scenes about his fixation on Caitlyn was part of the pacing and tonal issues some viewers have expressed. In the context of this theory, it makes all the sense in the world that Matt was being pulled away from his own life and agency toward Caitlyn; it also makes the finale of the film much more tragic, as Caitlyn Corr’s obsession with her work comes back to destroy her life and forever haunt her.

That final sequence of the film where “Clayface” conjures a fake Caitlyn to reassure and kiss him, before absorbing her back into himself and raging, looks like both poetic tragedy and the classic horror film trope of letting the audience know the threat isn’t over. As Caitlyn’s final scene proves: Matt Hagen now has a thousand different faces he can watch her with.

Do you believe this theory about Clayface‘s twisted romance? The movie is now playing in theaters.