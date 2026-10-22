Clayface Just Broke a Comic Book Movie Record & Beat An Academy Award Winner

Clayface is opening in theaters, bringing one of DC’s most grotesque villains into the live-action DCU franchise. A lot is hinging on the film’s performance: DC Studios has had a year of mixed results, with a major tentpole film like Supergirl flopping, while HBO’s Lanterns series became a major breakout hit. Clayface is taking the DCU deep into some dark body-horror territory, but also making the bold choice to do so without Batman being part of the story. It’s not the first time that’s been done; in fact, the last time we got a Batman villain origin film, it turned out to be a massive success.

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Joker (2019) took the lore of Batman’s most dangerous nemesis and re-fashioned it into the story of a very troubled man living in a very broken city, who eventually cracks and lets madness and murder rule him. It ended up winning an Academy Award and earning over a billion dollars at the box office. However, as of writing this, Clayface has already beaten Joker in one key metric.

Clayface Officially Has A Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score Than Joker

As we reported, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Clayface is officially “Fresh,” and seems to be holding in a range between 73% and 76% as critics’ reviews continue to roll in. Joker ended up with a score of 68%, which is still “Fresh” but obviously not as fresh as Clayface. The key will be how the film scores with audiences: Joker holds an 89% audience score, despite major controversy surrounding the film before its release. If Clayface entertains audiences, it will be even easier for it to generate a bigger box office: audiences will flock to a good October horror flick faster than a Taxi Driver character drama that was marketed as an awards season prestige film.

If nothing else, this is a nice feather in DC Studios’ cap. A lot of moviegoers may be on the fence about DC movies after seeing Supergirl (or avoiding it); review scores and word of mouth begin to matter a great deal in situations like this, as they push viewers to one side of the fence or another.

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Clayface stars Matthew Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, a breakout star actor in Gotham City. When some local gangsters slice Matt’s face up, he turns to fringe scientist Dr. Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie) for a radical procedure that uses some “living clay” to repair injuries. After some initial success, Matt finds his mind and body have been affected by the procedure and strange substance. Instead of getting back his fame, he begins to seek revenge, leading the young man to become a very bad monster – in every sense of the word.

In our ComicBook review of Clayface, Spencer Perry wrote, “Clayface has commitment issues, with ideas that have a great spark only for some to fizzle out. That said, a few of them do take to the flame and deliver fun set pieces, making this a body horror movie with surprising bouts of joy.”

Clayface is now in theaters. Are you excited for the film?