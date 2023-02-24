Cocaine Bear Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Cocaine Bear hits theaters tomorrow, and the first reviews for the Elizabeth Banks-directed comedy/thriller are officially here. Earlier today, the movie had a whopping 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's gone down a significant amount as more reviews have been added. At the time of this writing, Cocaine Bear has a 72% critics score after 87 reviews. Of course, that's still a pretty impressive score for a movie about a bear who does cocaine. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave the new flick a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "a blessedly simple and silly fulfillment of its titular premise." You can check out what some of the other critics are saying below...

"Elizabeth Banks makes it snow with the bloody violent, gut-wrenchingly gory, but surprisingly heartfelt Cocaine Bear. It's an entertaining time at the cinema and should be a big crowd-pleaser... especially if you can handle a few gallons of spilled blood," Rohan Patel (ComicBookMovie.com) wrote.

"The supposedly wacky bits aren't funny, Ms. Banks evinces no gifts for suspense, and the pacing is all off. It's hard to say whether it's the script or the direction that is more responsible for the clunky, slow feel," Kyle Smith (Wall Street Journal) criticized.

"Just like the bear that's on a cocaine-fueled rampage, the erratic and unpredictable Cocaine Bear aims to shake up people's sensibilities. It's a wild and uneven ride, where the movie's surreal comedy works well, more often than not," Carla Hay (Culture Mix) shared.

"Aping other genres of filmmaking, this one never finds its own voice or a way to integrate the ultra-violence with the dark comedy. It's like a parody of a parody that director Elizabeth Banks has turned limp and pointless," Mark Kennedy (Associated Press) wrote.

"Cocaine Bear, like most movies that turn schadenfreude into entertainment, does a reasonably good job of both scrambling and satisfying your expectations," Justin Chang (Los Angeles Times) added.

"This is basically a marketing concept put on screen. And it's not that much fun seeing a computer-generated image attack sentient beings who may as well have been made out of cardboard," Deborah Ross (The Spectator) said.

"The film is a thoroughly entertaining spectacle that recognizes the schlocky fun it delivers. The set pieces are compelling, and the entire ensemble is filled with great actors who are very captivating in their roles," Josh Parham (Next Best Picture) praised.

Who Stars in Cocaine Bear?

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy-winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy-winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and newcomer Scott Seiss.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.

Cocaine Bear is scheduled to hit theaters on February 24th.