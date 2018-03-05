‘Coco’ Wins Best Animated Film at Oscars

Disney/Pixar’s Coco has won Best Animated Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

The film beat out DreamWorks Animations’ The Boss Baby as well as Ferdinand, Loving Vincent, and The Breadwinner for the Oscar. Tonight’s win marks Disney’s sixth consecutive win in the Best Animated Film category.

The film, which follows the adventures of a young Mexican boy named Miguel on the Day of the Dead, was a box office smash for Disney, bringing in nearly $740 million worldwide and had previously won Best Animated Feature at the 2018 Golden Globes.

And Coco could still win another Oscar tonight. The film is also up for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Remember Me,” a moving song integral to the core of the film.

Coco‘s win tonight marks the second Oscar for director Lee Unkrich. Unkrich previously won an Oscar for Toy Story 3 in 2010. In his acceptance speech tonight, Unkrich thanked the people of Mexico and reminded audiences of the importance of cultural representation in movies.

“The biggest thank you of all to the people of Mexico,” Unkrich said. “Representation matters.”

Coco producer Darla K. Anderson shared similar sentiments in her acceptance speech.

“Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world, and this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an other to be heard,” Anderson said.

