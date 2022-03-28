CODA Wins Best Picture Oscar at 2022 Academy Awards

The biggest night in movies has finally arrived as all of Hollywood gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 94th Academy Awards. The night has been spent handing out Oscars for the biggest achievements in the film industry throughout 2021, awarding the fields of acting, editing, music, and everything in-between. As always, the event came to a close with the awarding of Best Picture, the prize that everyone has had their eye on for months.

This year, the Best Picture Oscar was handed to CODA, the Apple TV+ original film. Ahead of winning Best Picture, CODA won Best Adapted Screenplay Troy Kotsur took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

While most Academy Award categories consist of five nominees, the Best Picture field includes a total of 10 films. This year’s group of nominees was made up of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

CODA tells the story of an aspiring musician who comes from a family of deaf parents, trying to make it out of her small town. The film was written and directed by Sian Heder (who won the Best Adapted Screenplay award), based on the movie La Famille Belier. CODA stars Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, John Fiore, and Marlee Matlin.

In addition to breaking ground in stories about deaf people and deaf culture, CODA has also delivered a massive first for the Academy Awards. With this win, CODA becomes the first-ever streaming release to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Not many would have predicted that Apple would beat Netflix to the big award, especially considering how many Best Picture nominees Netflix has had over the last few years.

What did you think of CODA's big Oscars win?