SDCC 2024: Anthony Mackie Confirms Major Captain America: Brave New World Plot Point

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World is the next movie out from Marvel Studios. As such, the Anthony Mackie vehicle was promoted heavily at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Plenty of reveals where had, including the fact that Giancarlo Esposito is appearing as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society. Not just that, but Mackie himself made a pretty sizable unveiling about the film’s plot.

According to Mackie, Sam Wilson won’t be getting the Super Soldier Serum in the picture, choosing to stay his human, non-powered self.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony Mackie implies that Sam Wilson will NOT receive the supersoldier serum in Captain America Brave New World. He describes Sam as a "cerebral, thoughtful character." — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) July 28, 2024

Wilson choosing not to have the Super Soldier Serum is a major point to his character, something Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has said is paramount to character’s development.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Moore said on ComicBook Phase Zero podcast in 2021. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

Joining Mackie (Sam Wilson / Captain America) in the film are Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / Falcon), Shira Haas (Ruth Bat-Seraph), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), Giancarlo Esposito (Seth Volker / Sidewinder), Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns / The Leader), and Harrison Ford (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk). Seth Rollins and Rosa Salazar have also been cast in the film in undisclosed roles.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is dated for February 14, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Thunderbolts* (May 5, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).