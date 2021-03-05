Coming 2 America First Look Released

✖

Coming 2 America first-look photos have been released by Amazon Studios - and you can check them out, below! The long-awaited sequel to Coming to America brings back Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as African prince, Akeem, and his trusted advisor Semmi. In addition to Murphy and Hall, the sequel is bringing back big cast members from the original, including Shari Headley as Akeem's now-wife Lisa (the object of his affection in the first film), James Earle Jones (as Akeem's father, the king), and those rascals in the Queens, NY, barbershop, many of whom are played by Murphy. Get reacquainted with them all, in these new photos!

(Photos: Amazon Studios)

For the full gallery of Coming 2 America first-look images, head over to EW. The sequel's story will see Akeem living (seemingly "happily ever after") with Lisa, and his three daughters. However, things take a turn when Akeem finds out that he fathered a son (Jermaine Fowler) with a woman (Leslie Jones) back in Queens, NYC. Since that boy, Lavelle, would be considered the true heir to Akeem's throne back in Zamunda, the prince must return to America and connect with his estranged son.

EW also sat down for a chat with Coming 2 America director Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow). If nothing else, Brewer wants fans to know just how much fun and love went into making the sequel - and that it really is something the whole family can sit down and enjoy together:

"I would say that what we all want everyone to do is to be safe, first and foremost," Brewer said, in reference to the ongoing challenge of even viewing films in groups. "But know we designed this movie to push some buttons, but we also designed it to be a family viewing thing. My 12-year-old watched it the other day and loved it. It’s for the whole family."

Brewer thanks the enduring staying power of the original Coming to America for making fans familiar with the edgier point of the franchise:

"The thing about Coming to America is it's been on TV so much that a lot of kids have seen it even though the movie was rated-R. The night before, do Coming to America if you haven’t seen it already, but you don’t need to. And we just hope everybody comes together and has a great time with some old friends. Definitely in the world, we’re living in right now we could use some Akeem and Semmi in our lives."

Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.