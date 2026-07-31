Competing Nightmare on Elm Street Remakes In Development & Each Has Fans Worried, For Different Reasons

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street changed the slasher genre when it introduced the meta-horror killer Freddy Krueger, turning a razor-gloved dream stalker into one of horror’s most enduring icons across seven sequels, a television series, and multiple crossover events. New Line Cinema built its reputation as a horror powerhouse around the character before a 2010 reboot starring Jackie Earle Haley was badly received, sending Freddy into an extended big-screen hibernation. In the years since, Elm Street‘s future has stayed clouded by an unusual rights split. Following Craven’s 2015 death, his widow Iya Labunka and son Jonathan Craven worked with attorney Marc Toberoff to reclaim the domestic rights to his original screenplay, while Warner Bros. retained the franchise’s international rights. That fractured ownership has now created a situation nobody quite saw coming.

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According to a new report from Kim Masters at Puck, both Warner Bros. and Paramount are independently developing new A Nightmare on Elm Street films, effectively creating a race between two competing versions of the same franchise. Paramount closed its deal with the Craven estate earlier this year through its new label Paramount Primal, and Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have reportedly opted not to wait, moving forward with their own internationally-focused version instead. The timing is no accident. Paramount’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been delayed until as late as June 2027 due to an antitrust lawsuit from a coalition of states and the Writers Guild of America, leaving both studios racing to get their movie into production before the companies potentially merge into one.

How Warner Bros. and Paramount Want to Approach Their Competing Nightmare on Elm Street Movies

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

Warner Bros. is reportedly in talks with Lee Cronin to write, direct, and produce its version of A Nightmare on Elm Street, which is a risky choice. In 2023, Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise turned a modest $19 million budget into $147 million worldwide while being praised by critics and fans alike. However, his 2026 follow-up, The Mummy, was a box office disappointment, finishing with a worldwide total in the high $80 million range on a $22 million budget. Critics were similarly divided, with Rotten Tomatoes scores settling in the mid-to-high 50s percent range, a steep drop from his previous outing. That shaky track record complicates the choice of handing him a property as beloved and guarded as Elm Street.

Lee Cronin movie or shot for shot remake of the first one again: pic.twitter.com/V05KTRb1xx — Arrow (@ArrowheartEX) July 31, 2026

Paramount’s version presents a more unusual problem. According to the report, Paramount’s agreement actually requires the new movie to use Craven’s original screenplay, the very same script he used to direct the 1984 original himself. That leaves Paramount in an awkward spot, as whichever filmmaker it hires will effectively be restaging the same words a genre-defining director already turned into a landmark film. That overlap invites direct comparison at every turn, since audiences will inevitably measure the new film against the one Craven made, the same issue faced by the maligned 2010 remake. Whoever wins the race, then, risks rushing Freddy Krueger’s return through a half-baked movie. The Elm Street franchises deserved better than that.

Neither Warner Bros. nor Paramount’s A Nightmare on Elm Street projects currently have an official release date.