7 Coolest James Bond Cars

There aren’t too many film franchises that have had as much of a lasting impact on pop culture as the James Bond series. From the moment Sean Connery donned a tuxedo in 1962’s Dr. No, Agent 007 has charmed audiences with his charisma, wry British wit, and ability to dispatch almost any opponent in the coolest way possible. Every film in the long-running franchise has thrilled moviegoers with exotic locations, espionage, and exciting action sequences. And while the actors playing the famous superspy have changed over the years and decades, the character’s sophistication, daring escapades, and cutting-edge gadgets have always been there.

And, of course, who could talk about the enduring legacy of James Bond without mentioning the fleet of stellar automobiles he’s driven throughout his tenure working for MI6? The cars that have appeared in the many 007 films are more than just transportation; they’re extensions of Bond’s personality – sleek, powerful, and often armed with state-of-the-art modifications. From timeless classics to high-tech modern marvels, Bond’s garage is filled with some of the coolest rides in film history. Here are seven of the most unforgettable James Bond cars.

2015 Aston Martin DB10 (Spectre)

Designed specifically for the film, the Aston Martin DB10 was a limited-production vehicle created solely for James Bond. This modern twist on the classic ride included custom gadgets and weaponry like flamethrowers, an ejection seat, and a rear-mounted machine gun. Much of this ordnance was put to good use during Bond’s high-speed pursuit against Mr. Hinx’s Jaguar C-X75 through the streets of Rome.

1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)

Technically Bond didn’t drive this car in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, but he did ride in it, so it stays on this list. In the film, this stylish red convertible is driven by Bond’s future wife, Tracy di Vicenzo, who proved she’s every bit the daring motorist as her husband-to-be during a thrilling snowy escape from Blofeld’s henchmen. Tracy proved herself to be more than the average Bond girl, and there’s no better car for her to have done it in.

2006 Aston Martin DBS V12 (Casino Royale / Quantum of Solace)

Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond may have been grittier and more rugged than previous iterations of the character, but he still kept it classy when it came to cars. While the Aston Martin DBS V12 ditched the fancy gadgets that typified most Bond cars up until then, it was durable enough to survive a multi-roll crash – that actually set a world record – and appeared again in the film’s sequel.

Russian T-95 Tank (GoldenEye)

Do tanks count as cars? For the sake of spicing up this list, yes they do. Most of the car chases Bond gets into are at high speeds, but the one in GoldenEye moves at a slower pace. But that didn’t detract from the excitement of the scene; here, Bond commandeers the massive tank in St. Petersburg, Russia, smashing through cars, buildings, and even a statue while pursuing General Ourumov.

1957 Ford Fairlane (Die Another Day)

In Die Another Day, Bond finds himself behind the wheel of a classic 1957 Ford Fairlane in Cuba. This vintage American car exudes old-school cool, perfectly matching the film’s tropical setting. It’s not even used in a car chase or action scene; it’s simply there to show off just how much taste Bond has when he’s not dodging gunfire from terrorists. No, the Fairlane is for vacationing and vacationing only.

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (Diamonds Are Forever)

Diamonds Are Forever features one of the most thrilling car chases in the entire series, which sees Bond taking the wheel of a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in Las Vegas. This muscle car enabled him to zip through Sin City’s neon-lit city streets with ease, culminating in Bond squeezing through a tight passageway with precision driving, making for one of the series’ most memorable stunts.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Goldfinger / Skyfall)

And here it is, the most iconic Bond car in the entire series. This sleek, silver beauty came equipped with a bevy of gadgets, including revolving license plates, machine guns, an ejector seat, and a bulletproof shield. Its versatility set the stage for all future Bond cars, proving that it was possible to seamlessly blend style with functionality, and beauty with danger. This car is so legendary that it even made a return decades later in Skyfall. It’s such a popular car that it was even stolen at one point.

