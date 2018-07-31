Priyanka Chopra Lands Role in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

Another A-List star could soon be headed to Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly join Chris Pratt in the upcoming big-screen adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chopra is being tapped to play the love interest of Pratt’s character, a role that was reportedly highly-coveted. According to Variety‘s reporting, Chopra’s chemistry test with Pratt went “extremely well”, beating out a slew of other actresses for the part.

Chopra is an international star, who has been acting in Bollywood films since 2001. A few years ago, she made a jump over to the states with starring roles in Quantico and Baywatch. Cowboy Ninja Viking will mark Chopra’s second comic book-related role, after voicing Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Avengers Academy video game.

Cowboy Ninja Viking, based off of the Image Comics series of the same name, stars Pratt Duncan, a man with multiple personality disorder who is recruited by a secret government program. The program then transforms Duncan into an assassin/super-soldier, who utilizes the skills from his three personas – a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

“Initially Riley [Rossmo] wanted to do something with a Dystopian near-future setting,” Lieberman said of writing Cowboy Ninja Viking comics. “And while I first started circling the character I tried shoe horning him into these very ‘cool’ locales. In fact I wrote two other pitch scripts based on this. This was before he was the [Cowboy Ninja Viking] we know. He was more like a cousin twice removed.”

The film is being directed by Game of Thrones alum Michelle MacLaren, with a script from Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick, and David Reese.

Cowboy Ninja Viking will be released for June 28th, 2019.