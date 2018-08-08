Chris Pratt’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Movie Delayed Indefinitely

It looks like Cowboy Ninja Viking might not have the best luck getting to the big screen.

Universal has reportedly removed the upcoming film from its release calendar and delayed production indefinitely, according to Collider. The film, set to star Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra, was expected to begin production next month.

Even with this setback, Cowboy Ninja Viking reportedly remains in active development at Universal, with the goal of making the film into a franchise. The film was initially set to be released on June 28, 2019, but Universal reportedly wasn’t eager to rush to meet a release date.

The film was set to be directed by Game of Thrones alum Michelle MacLaren, with a script from Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick, and David Reese. MacLaren and Pratt will still remain attached to the project, with Chopra staying on if the scheduling ultimately works out.

Cowboy Ninja Viking, based off of the Image Comics series of the same name, would star Pratt as Duncan, a man with multiple personality disorder who is recruited by a secret government program. The program then transforms Duncan into an assassin/super-soldier, who utilizes the skills from his three personas — a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

“Initially Riley [Rossmo] wanted to do something with a Dystopian near-future setting,” Lieberman said of writing the Cowboy Ninja Viking comics. “And while I first started circling the character I tried shoe-horning him into these very ‘cool’ locales. In fact I wrote two other pitch scripts based on this. This was before he was the [Cowboy Ninja Viking] we know. He was more like a cousin twice removed.”

