Creed III Has Already Crossed a Major Milestone at the Global Box Office

Creed III is off to an incredible start at the worldwide box office. The film will open with $100.4 million globally, with $41.8 million of that coming from across 75 international markets. The rest comes from its $58.6 million domestic opening, built on a $22 million first day, including $5.45 million in preview screenings. That's a series best (Creed opened with $29.6 million in 2015, and Creed II with $35.5 million in 2018, a franchise best for the Rocky spinoff, the biggest opening ever for a sports movie, and a record theatrical release for Amazon, which recently purchased the film's studio, MGM.

Critics have been positive on the sequel, which is the first Rocky movie without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. In particular, they've praised the performances by Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. The film has a Certified Fresh badge on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics' consensus that reads, "Stepping out from Rocky Balboa's iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan's punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a review score of 4-out-of-5. He writes:

"When audiences first met Adonis, we met a man who felt like he had no other destiny in life than to fight, as it was all he knew as a kid. Nearly a decade later, we see a man who knows he doesn't have to fight anymore, and it's a testament to his, and the franchise's, journey that there is more vulnerability and power in a conversation between two men in a locker room than even the most well-choreographed fight scene. Even if Jordan never continued the character, Creed III can serve as a closing of the book on the figure, thanks to the film showcasing that, just because life throws you emotional hardships, it doesn't mean that you're down for the count."

In addition to starring, Creed III is Jordan's directorial debut. In addition to Jordan and Majors, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay, and Stallone remains a producer on the project, along with Ryan Cooglar, who directed the first Creed.

Creed III is now playing in theaters.