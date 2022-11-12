Creed and Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Shares Creed III Reaction

The Rocky spinoff Creed was released in 2015 and was helmed by Ryan Coogler who is best known for directing Black Panther and its new sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Creed II came out in 2018 and continued the story of Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed, but this time the movie was helmed by Steven Caple Jr. Coogler served as an executive producer on the sequel and is also a producer on the upcoming Creed III which is being helmed by Jordan. Coogler and Jordan are frequent collaborators and the former was recently asked by Collider if he provided Jordan with any feedback or notes on the threequel.

"I mean, I'm not answering that, bro. I'm not answering that," Coogler replied. "Yeah, that's crazy. I mean, I'll answer what it was like. I'll answer that. Fantastic. That's what it was like. I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike [B. Jordan], for Jonathan [Majors], for Tessa [Thompson], for Phylicia [Rashad], and for the young star that everybody's about to meet that plays Amara. I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride. And for my baby brother, who wrote the script. Along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him. I'm not going to get into the notes." He added, "They're still working on it, man. But I think it's a unique movie. Yeah."

Is Sylvester Stallone in Creed III?

While the first two Creed movies saw the return of Stallone as Rocky, the iconic star won't be returning for the third installment. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was asked if it will be "weird" for him to not appear in the film and gave a candid answer about Rocky's absence.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it. It's a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

"I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis," Jordan previously told IGN. "But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it's always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created." Jordan added, "So hopefully you guys will love what I'm thinking… what we're cooking up. I think it's going to be something special."

Creed III is scheeduled to be released on March 3, 2023.