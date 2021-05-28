Disney's Cruella Reveals Florence + the Machine’s New Song "Call Me Cruella" in Sneak Peek

Disney's latest live-action adventure is going to have some powerful vocals helping bring it to the big screen. On Monday morning, Disney revealed a new sneak peek at Cruella, and there's a familiar voice singing in the background. The song in the preview was recorded by award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, and it's an original track made just for the new film called "Call Me Cruella." The song will be in the movie and will be made available on the soundtrack.

The score and soundtrack for Cruella will be released on May 21st, one week ahead of the film's debut on may 28th. Cruella is going to be hitting theaters in addition to being made available on Disney+ for the one-time Premier Access fee of $30. Until the soundtrack is released, you can listen to a bit of "Call Me Cruella" in the preview at the top of the page.

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs," Florence said in a statement about the collaboration. "And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

"I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on Call me Cruella," said Cruella composer Nicholas Britell. "With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums."

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.