Disney Reveals New Look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil

Disney is bringing one of its most iconic villains to the world of live-action once again, and you can't have a live-action take on Cruella without some wildly extravagant looks. The new film, simply titled Cruella, will tell the origin story of Cruella de Vil, focusing on her rise to power through the fashion industry, mirrored by her spiral into evil. As you can expect, Cruella's going to be wearing a ton of different costumes throughout the movie, some of which have just been revealed.

On Tuesday morning, EW unveiled a few new photos from Cruella, showing off some of her outfits alongside the original designs created for the film. Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan was hired to put together the looks for Cruella, and she certainly had her work cut out for her.

"We're in a fashion world," said director Craig Gillespie. "That made it much more complicated, because everybody's going to have their fashion lens on as well. [We] run the risk of it taking you out of the film if you're not buying what they're selling."

(Photo: LAURIE SPARHAM/DISNEY)

According to production designer Fiona Crombie, the aesthetic of 1970s London really set the tone for the film, as well as the costumes. "This story has heightened elements to it, but it needed a real sense of location," Crombie told EW.

(Photo: LAURIE SPARHAM/DISNEY)

"It's quite clear in the story how [Cruella] develops, so you've got a good arc to her life in clothes," Beavan said. The designer explained that the costumes evolve throughout the film, "as she becomes crueler and Cruella-er, she becomes sharper and more tailored."

(Photo: LAURIE SPARHAM/DISNEY)

Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. Gillespie directs with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.