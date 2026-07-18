Cult ’80s Horror Movie Officially Being Remade With The Vampire Diaries Favorite as Very Different Take on the Character

Alright, horror fans, buckle up. Because one of the best cult-classic horror films from the 80s is finally being remade for a modern audience. And it boasts not one but two incredible stars as its leads, as well as a story that puts an even darker spin on the material it adapts—both the iconic 80s movie and the 1922 short story that inspired it. If you thought that the original couldn’t get much darker than it was, you’d be wrong, and the remake is about to show you why.

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Actor Joseph Morgan, who played everyone’s favorite villain, Klaus, on The Vampire Diaries, alongside Katie Cassidy (Arrow, A Nightmare on Elm Street), is stepping into the world of Reanimator, and they both seem to be fully prepared to honor the source material while putting a dark new spin on the story. Officially titled Herbert West: Reanimator, the remake centers on Doctor Herbert West, who witnessed his father, Peter, reanimate his mother, Judith, in a secret basement lab during his childhood. But it all goes awry when Judith comes back wrong, mortally wounding her husband and nearly killing her son before finally being killed for good.

Herbert West: Reanimator is Already Shaping Up to be a Wickedly Good Time

Watching his mother die a second time leaves quite the impression on Herbert, and it’s what leads him to pursue the science behind the idea of a life beyond death as an adult. West goes on to become a brilliant surgeon, following in his father’s footsteps behind the scenes. But when pathologist Kate Locke arrives in town, and sparks fly between them, West reveals his secret lab and his creation of a serum capable of reanimating dead tissue. But it turns out that Kate is also hiding her own secrets, and West finds her thrilled rather than horrified by the discovery of his creation, and she moves into West’s home to help him with his work. The pair descends further into darkness when West reaches a shocking conclusion: they need something fresher than dead flesh to achieve their goals.

Speaking with Deadline, both Cassidy and Morgan shared their excitement about the direction that the film is going, especially the added depth, darkness, and the shocking twist it has in store. “I’m beyond excited to be taking on the role of Herbert West, a man inspired by the mysteries of life, obsessed with conquering death, and haunted by the consequences of his own ambition. Inhabiting this emotionally complex character is truly one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Morgan. Cassidy added, “I am excited to step back into this genre. It’s been a while since I have done horror. I loved the original film, and this has a dark twist, which I am excited to sink my teeth into.”

What are your thoughts on the remake of Reanimator? Are you excited for the casting, or do you think it’s a miss? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other horror fans are saying.