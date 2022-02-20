Dale Critchlow, Napoleon Dynamite Actor, Dead at 92

Dale Critchlow, the man best known for playing Farmer Lyle in Jared Hess’s cult classic Napoleon Dynamite, has died. According to the actor’s family, he passed away at Idaho Falls’ MorningStar Senior Living facility on Friday. He was 92.

After playing Lyle in 2004’s Dynamite, Critchlow appeared in Church Bell, another local Idahoan production. That was his last film appearance.

“My wife called Jared Hess’ mother and asked if one of her boys was there,” Critchlow once told EastIdahoNews.com of his newfound fame of appearing in Napoleon Dynamite. “He came over, and he had a friend with him. I drove the truck out into the pasture, and the sheep came over. They grabbed those bucks and pushed them into the truck … and we got them out of there.”

After Hess helped Critchlow with a neighborly chore, the aspiring filmmaker asked Critchlow to appear in his movie, Hess’ first feature film and the project that launched his career. Despite his bit role, he turned into a local legend.

“I went to a wedding reception in Salt Lake, and my oldest son was just waiting for the reception to start. This guy comes by, and he said, ‘Hey, I seen you in a show!’ He took some pictures,” Critchlow told the newspaper. “It pays to be a little daring but not too daring. When people help you, help them back if you can.”

Critchlow is survived by four children.