Get Out Star Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He's Doing A Barney Movie

Daniel Kaluuya has confirmed he is going to be playing Barney in a live-action movie, taking on the role of the friendly purple dinosaur who inspires people to both love each other and keep their rooms clean. Kaluuya's stock has been on the rise after his lead role in Get Out propelled him to new heights before he took on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as W'Kabi in 2018's Black Panther. Now, he is finally getting ready to suit up as Barney in the iconic character's next big outing.

"Barney taught us, ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true? I thought that was really heartbreaking," Kaluuya told EW. "I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that’s really, really needed."

In 2019, it was announced a Barney film was in the works.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” said Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” said Kaluuya and 59% in a statement in 2019. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

Mattel will co-produce Barney with Kaluuya and 59%'s Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, along with Valparaiso's David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, and Bobby Hoppey. Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel. There is no word yet when the film is looking to into production or which studio will end up distributing it.

