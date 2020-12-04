Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Story About Monkey's NSFW Behavior on the Set of Harry Potter

✖

Considering the Harry Potter film franchise was based on books for children it might surprise some to learn about this story that happened on the set of one of the movies. The secret Easter egg in the Marauders Map during the Prisoner of Azkaban's credits may have been on full display for the audience but as Daniel Radcliffe revealed in his latest interview with Hot Ones, this NSFW story appears to have been kept secret. While recounting a time when a scene in Professor McGonagall's classroom featured a ton of animals, the actor spoke about one of them performing an act that....well just read it.

"Debating whether, no, I have to tell this story," Radcliffe said. "You've asked about such a specific thing in that McGonagall classroom, there were a lot of animals first of all to address that part of the question. They must have had upwards of sixty there. I don't imagine they were often all on set together but definitely in that scene in the transfiguration classroom there was a monkey of some kind in a cage that did just start jerking off relentlessly. But general speaking the animals were very well behaved. Although I think Rupert maybe got peed on by a bat as well. I got away pretty cleanly after that."

This story might be a new one but clearly Radcliffe still has tales from his time with the series and lucky for all of us he is still answering frequent questions about Harry Potter.

"It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says 'you were a huge part of my childhood’,” Radcliffe said earlier this year. "For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else's life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I'm incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing."

Radcliffe can now be seen in the new film Escape from Pretoria, now playing on VOD and based on a true story, and recently made an appearance in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, an interactive special from the hit streaming comedy series.

The eight Harry Potter movies aren't streaming anywhere for the first time in a while, but are part of the rotating content that appears on HBO Max from time to time.