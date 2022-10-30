Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Film He's Proudest Of

Daniel Radcliffe is currently promoting his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and he recently talked to GQ about some of his most iconic characters. Of course, Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter, but one of his most interesting roles was in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's (known collectively as Daniels) Swiss Army Man. The Everything Everywhere All At Once directors made the film with Radcliffe and Paul Dano back in 2016, and Radcliffe still credits it as the film he's most proud of. The movie follows a man named Hank (Paul Dano) who is stranded on an island and befriends a talking, farting corpse named Manny (Radcliffe).

"Everyone has a thing of like, 'That's so crazy. It's such a crazy idea. How did they convince you?' I was like, it didn't seem ... it seemed like not like a normal film," Radcliffe explained. "It's not like, you know, it's obviously got some fantastical crazy elements to it, but the combination of meeting them and talking to them, seeing their videos, and reading the script, I was like, 'Yeah, I want to be involved in this.' And I fully didn't know what I was going to do as this character for the longest time. I had no idea what Manny was gonna be and ultimately going to set and just sort of putting yourself in their hands, because they knew exactly what they wanted it to be. That was one of the truly best experiences I've ever had and probably that I'm like proudest of."

What Moment From Harry Potter Would Daniel Radcliffe Never Want To Do Again?

During the interview with GQ, Radcliffe also talked about his days playing Harry Potter and revealed he was not a fan of the underwater stunts he had to do in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

"There is so much on Potter that was so intense and so crazy you don't even think about it at the time 'cause you're just like, 'yeah, they're building a tank where D stage used to be, they're just like building a tank and they're gonna be filming underwater for six weeks. I had like a log book of all the hours that I'd done underwater. It was really cool I've heard that we averaged like seven seconds of footage a day of usable footage. But again, those are one of those things that you go like, I will never do that again and if I do I'll be one of the only people who's done it before. It was one of those moments that you look back and you go, 'God that's special.'"

He added, "One shot on the sixth film I think where I'd start off underneath the water and I was on a wire so I was holding myself by rope under the surface of the water, and then on 'action' I let go and they pulled me on the wire. So I flew out of the water and there was like a ring of fire around me so I was just like bursting out of the surface of the water through a ring of fire. It's phenomenal that they allowed me to do that myself and like again, I'll never probably be on a job where they do let me do that kind of stuff."

Swiss Army Man is now streaming on Paramount+.