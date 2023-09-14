Dark Harvest Trailer: MGM Debuts First Look at Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation

MGM and Amazon are getting ready to release a significant horror film based on an award-winning book, and fans are excited to see what it will be about. Director David Slade will helm Dark Harvest, based on the Norman Partridge book of the same name. The film will star Elizabeth Reaser, Jeremy Davies, and Emryi Crutchfield. Dark Harvest will be released digitally on October 13th but will have a screening at Alamo Drafthouse theaters for only one night. Not much is known about the film or if it will change the award-winning book, but we will see the live-action debut of Sawtooth Jack. Fans have been waiting for their first look at Dark Harvest, and MGM has delivered the first trailer.

Dark Harvest Trailer

In the first trailer for Dark Harvest, we get our first look at the evil being known as Sawtooth Jack, and it looks pretty frightening. The trailer also shows us what we can expect from the upcoming horror film, and it sees a group of teenage boys trying to take on Sawtooth Jack. You can watch the trailer for Dark Harvest below.

What is Dark Harvest about?

Here's the official synopsis for Dark Harvest:

"In a cursed town, the annual harvest becomes a brutal battle for survival. On Halloween 1963, Sawtooth Jack, a terrifying legend, rises from the cornfields, threatening the town's children. Groups of boys unite to defeat the murderous scarecrow before midnight. Richie, a rebellious outcast, joins the run, motivated by his brother's previous victory. As the hunt progresses, Richie makes a shocking discovery and faces a pivotal choice to break the relentless cycle."

Dark Harvest will be directed by David Slade and will star Casey Likes (Spinning Gold), Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Halloween: Resurrection), Jeremy Davies (The Black Phone, Saving Private Ryan), and Emyri Crutchfield (Fargo, Vacation). The film is based on the 2006 novel of the same name which was written by Norman Partridge with a script written by Michael Gilio.

