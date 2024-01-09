Dark Horse Brings Rebel Moon's Imperium Dropship to Life in Stunning Replica (Exclusive)

Zack Snyder launched his new universe on Netflix with Rebel Moon, and now you can bring some of the epic saga to your home collection, courtesy of Dark Horse. Today we've got your first look at Dark Horse Comics and Netflix's new Rebel Moon Imperium Dropship Replica, which leaps off the screen from Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The Imperium Dropship Replica is the first highly detailed ship replica from Dark Horse, and as you can see on the next slide, Dark Horse went all out to bring every facet of the ship to life. You can pre-order the ship right here, and it will land in stores in June of 2024

The Imperium Dropship is hand-painted and made out of polyresin with metallic parts, and as you can see in the images, it hovers above a base with the Rebel Moon logo. The ship replica measures approximately 6.75" long, 3.75" wide, and 4" tall, and is available for pre-order for $89.99. You can check out more images of the new ship on the next slide, and you can find the full description for Rebel Moon below.

"After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) – leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all."

Rebel Moon- Part One: A Child of Fire is streaming on Netflix now.