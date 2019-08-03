Dave Bautista Teases The Rock and Jason Statham Over Hobbs & Shaw’s Complex Fight Scene Rules

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal brought to light some interesting things regarding stars of the Fast & Furious franchise, specifically stars Vin Diesel, The Rock, and Jason Statham. It seems each one has various methods for making sure they look strong in their various battles on the big screen, ranging from actual parts of their contract to members of their team watching for how many blows they take in a fight sequence. Earlier today Dave Bautista, someone who knows a thing or two about being in movie battles, took to social media to have some fun with the whole conversation surrounding the report.

Bautista, who in addition to taking hits in the ring during his time in WWE has also thrown down in films like Spectre, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, My Spy, and Stuber, shared the story and added the caption “They can all beat me up!! There ya go!! Problem solved!”

After he shared the story Priscilla Page joked “they’re definitely gonna beat me up when they see this tweet”, to which Bautista replied “Well tell them you’re contractually obligated not to lose a fight. Bam!! 😃 I’m just solving all kinds of problems today! #makingshithappen #DreamChaser”.

He’s clearly having some fun with the whole ordeal, but odds are there are several fans who would love to see Bautista take on The Rock and Statham in a movie, regardless of any parts of their contracts saying they have to be even in their fights.

You can check out the official description for Hobbs & Shaw below.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.



But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.



Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.