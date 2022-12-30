James Gunn Debunks Report of Upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery Event to Reveal DC New Releases

DC Films head James Gunn is debunking reports that the studio's slate of comic book films will be revealed on January 6th. In the past, the filmmaker has teased that an announcement of a couple projects would take place in early 2023. However, he never said that it would be the entire MCU-style rollout that a lot of fans are expecting. It says a lot that even a post about a cheese plate can become a source of DC information. But, social media will not rest until they figure out what Gunn's planning out there. A lot of fans were shocked by the decision not to pursue Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins, and the quick return and departure of Henry Cavill as Superman. But, there's a new chapter to the DC Comics film history to be discovered with The Suicide Squad director at the helm with Peter Safran. Check out the post where he clarified the information for yourself down below.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn posted on Instagram last week. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

It is not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 29, 2022

He added, "No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

What Are Warner Bros. Discovery's Priorities Going Forward?

Not too long ago, Gunn talked to THR about what the future would hold for the brand. He assured those fans worried about Superman that DC is prioritizing their signature hero. 2023 will hold a lot of answers for what comes next, but that isn't going to stop the online chatter until it comes.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn previously posted on Twitter. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

