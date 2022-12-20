James Gunn Reveals a Few DC Projects Will Be Announced in January

James Gunn says that "a few" of the DC Films projects coming out in the new slate will be revealed in 2023. Peter Safran and the director are leading the charge for the brand now, and fans want to know what they're cooking. There's been a ton of speculation about what their eventual plans for this universe are. Recent days have seen reports claiming that everything besides The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are getting adapted. Other sources think that Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill's cameos have been removed from The Flash. An official announcement will bring some definite clarity where there isn't any right now. It would be hard to blame Gunn as rumors move faster than his posts could ever hope to. But, maybe in the new year, the road map will be clear for all to see.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn said on Instagram this week. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

He continued, "No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."v

The Future for DC Films

THR spoke to the head man last week and he assured fans that DC is prioritizing Superman and their biggest draws. 2023 should bring a lot of answers for fans who are questioning everything going on with Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn previously tweeted. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

