DC's Scrapped Plans for Reverse Flash in The Flash, Justice League Movies Revealed

DC Studios may be going in a different direction under the guidance of newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and fans are super excited to see what will happen next. Gunn will be rebooting the DC Extended Universe and recasting some roles, while also keeping certain actors as certain characters. With The Flash bombing so hard at the box office, you would think that they would want to stay away from the character for the time being, and there has been no word on the next time we will see the Fastest Man Alive. DC Alum Jay Oliva has been talking about what could have been if the studio hadn't meddled with Zack Snyder's plans for the DCEU, and he recently revealed some cool details about Ben Affleck's Batman movie. Now, Oliva is revealing that Reverse Flash was a big part of Snyder's plans for The Flash and Justice League movies.

"Rick's [Famuyiwa] movie was going to be a series of films, just like Aquaman. I think all of those films, they were planning to be trilogies," Olivia revealed to Inverse about Snyder's plans for the DC Extended Universe. "Rick's movie was laying the groundwork for Zoom as the big baddy of the DC Universe, It was Professor Zoom pulling the strings because he had come from the future to basically f*ck with Barry. In the Flash movies, Zoom would be the villain in the background. But also in the ancillary other films, you would see some of the influences of Zoom on the rest of the Justice League."

"At the ending of Zack's Darkseid quadrilogy, or whatever, we would end up with a Justice League Unlimited version of the Snyder-verse. And then you flip it. You do Flashpoint Paradox. Everybody who's friends are now enemies, and it's a world that you don't want to live in. You can reboot the universe and introduce a new cast that way. Because after 10 years, the actors need to go onto something else." The storyboard artist added.

The Flash Director Previously Teased Reverse Flash

Andy Muschietti recently spoke about which villains he'd like to see in a possible The Flash sequel and the Reverse Flash was at the top of the list. The Flash director even reveals that Reverse Flash is indeed the person who killed Barry Allen's mother, Nora Allen.

"Well, Reverse-Flash is the elephant in the room, right?" Muschietti recently revealed. "It feels like you can't make another movie without addressing the one that, in all accounts, is the murderer of Barry's mom. So, it feels like the big villain."

The Flash director also revealed two other villains that he'd like to see the Scarlet Speedster take on, "The Turtle at some point. The slowest man on Earth. Gorilla Grodd, of course. And many more."

What happens in The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes The Flash as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is available for digital download now! Stay tuned for more details on The Flash and the future of the DC Studios slate as we learn it.

What do you think about Jay Oliva's comments? Would you have wanted to see the Reverse Flash in The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!