Gal Gadot Developing Wonder Woman 3 With James Gunn, Peter Safran (Exclusive)

The DC Universe on film is headed in a new direction under James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it sounds like Gal Gadot is still going to be involved with Wonder Woman's future. Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She then headlined 2017's Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 opposite Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, both helmed by director Patty Jenkins, while also appearing in Justice League (and the fully Zack Snyder-helmed director's cut). As Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of the rechristened DC Studios for Warner Bros., plans for Patty Jenkins to return for Wonder Woman 3 were scrapped. That left Gadot's future as Wonder Woman unclear. Things became murkier when she appeared in a cameo role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but had a similar cameo cut from The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, where she would have appeared alongside Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, further confusing fans.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for her new Netflix movie Heart of Stone, Gadot said that, as she understands it, she will be developing Wonder Woman 3 together with Gunn and Safran. "I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot says. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gal Gadot on the new Superman casting

DC Studios recently confirmed that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy, directed by Gunn, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Gadot hadn't heard who had landed those roles but said she was aware of the tests taking place and thoughts everyone involved seemed worthy of the parts.

"I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great," Gadot says. "So I'm happy for them. It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

Wonder Woman in the DC Universe

Gunn and Safran's plans for Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe are unclear at this point. Currently, there is no Wonder Woman movie among the DC movies included in the slate of projects for Chapter One of the DC Universe, called "Gods and Monsters."

However, there are plans for a Max series titled Paradise Lost, which will be a series full of intrigue set amongst the Amazons on Themiscyra. Additionally, Gunn has hinted that he's interested in developing a Wonder Woman animated series.

Gal Gadot stars in Heart of Stone on Netflix

Gadot plays spy Rachel Stone in the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone. According to the synopsis, "Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset."

Tom Harper directed Heart of Stone from a screenplay by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder, based on Rucka's story. In addition to Gadot, Heart of Stone stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. Heart of Stone debuts on Netflix on August 11th.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.