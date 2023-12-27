DC's James Gunn Confirms One Fan-Favorite Character Won't Appear Right Away

The DC Universe is getting its reboot in 2025, and while Superman and Supergirl both have solo movies coming up in the next few years, there's at least one Kryptonian that won't be coming to the big screen right away: Streaky, the Super-Cat, whom DC Studios boss James Gunn says is unlikely to show up anytime soon, citing the fact that a cat with super power is...probably a terrible idea. Gunn, who is such an animal lover that he was recognized by PETA for his contribution to animal rights this year, joked that if his own cat had Kryptonian powers, it would end very badly.

"If my cat had superpowers I'd be the only human alive," Gunn told a fan who asked about Streaky. "Not in the near future, no."

Does that mean we might see Krypto? Dogs, after all, are generally presented as being more friendly and positive in most media. Then again, it isn't like the Super-Pets movie exactly set the world on fire.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Reports emerged soon after the SAG-AFTRA strike wrapped up, suggesting that the movie is likely to start production in the spring (Gunn confirmed last week that it will start in March), giving it about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its theatrical release. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of this year.

Gunn previously said on Threads that Creature Commandos, the animated series that serves as the DCU's first project overall, is still on track for a 2024 release on Max.

Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy will be in theaters on July 11, 2025.