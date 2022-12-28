DCU Fan Art Imagines David Corenswet as Superman for James Gunn’s Movie

Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rocky time correcting the course of their DC Studios projects, and they recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will take the reins as co-CEOs of the newly minted company. Gunn and Safran have been hard at work developing a slate to give a rebirth to DC Studios, and that means that they will enact some major changes. Gunn recently revealed that he's writing a Superman film that will focus on a younger version of the character and not star Henry Cavill. His Superman movie will follow a young Clark Kent coming to Metropolis for the first time, but it will not be an origin story. Cavill released a statement on his recent exit for the role and is talking with the co-CEOs about being cast as another character in the universe. Since Gunn is looking for a younger Man of Steel, fans have some ideas of who could play the role. One fan even created a design that shows how David Corenswet (We Own This City, The Politician).

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Jscomicart created a new design that shows off what the actor could look like as the Man of Steel. In the fan art, Corenswet wears a Superman costume that's inspired by Max Fleischer's original comic book design for the Last Son of Krypton. Gunn has yet to announce a casting for his film, but this should hold fans over until the official announcement. You can check out the Superman fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

