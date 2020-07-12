Ryan Reynolds Says It's Time for R-Rated Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Ryan Reynolds says that it’s time for an R-Rated Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hugh Jackman was celebrating the release of X-Men: Days of Future Past for Disney+ on Instagram when his friend decided to chime in. In the comments of the post, Reynold wrote, “Excited for them to do the same for Deadpool, it’s time children knew.” That, of course, attracted the notice of fans and many were stoked at the prospect of the hero standing alongside others in the MCU. Nothing has been announced yet about Deadpool 3, but everyone is remaining optimistic they won’t have to wait too long for the first outing in the MCU. Kevin Feige and the company have not made any concrete assertions one way or another when it comes to integrating the FOX movies into their operation proper.

Before all of this, Reynolds told Live With Kelly and Ryan that the movie was already in the works. However, the star is allowing details to manifest on their own. The fanbase is hungry for any and everything Deadpool, so they wait patiently for any and all updates from the cast or crew.

"I don’t feel like an insider at all. I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see."

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has argued numerous times that he would like to see Disney give the fans what they want, and that’s exactly what he told Variety last year.

"You know, I just hope they can get it together," Liefeld said. "Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies — and they were R-rated movies — that together made $1.2 billion and yes, I looked at those and counted them up."

