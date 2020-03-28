Rob Liefeld Reveals Who He Wants to See Deadpool Interact With in the MCU

By the time you’re reading this, ComicBook.com’s Deadpool #QuarantineWatchParty will likely be well underway with the man, the myth, and the legend Rob Liefeld. Liefeld, most known for creating the Merc With a Mouth, joined ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis earlier today for a #QuarantineWatchParty pre-show. There, he talked all things Deadpool, including the character’s he’d like seeing his creation appear together with on-screen in a future movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Liefeld, both Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are his top choices to see Deadpool interact with. “So when you ask me that question, I immediately go to who’s left because I know fans want to go backwards all the time,” the writer says. “Until an option’s really viable, I can’t really entertain that.”

Liefeld adds, “Right now, we have Thor who’s still around. [Chris] Hemsworth, right? And we have [Mark] Ruffalo as the Hulk. We’ve still got Ant-Man, right? And then the Guardians of the Galaxy Characters…I mean, Star-Lord and Deadpool would be extremely funny together and because Deadpool has had an entire series in space called Deadpool Corps, this wouldn’t be foreign to him.”

That’s when the writer introduces a pretty gnarly concept — what happens if Deadpool would be responsible for making Smart Hulk no longer smart, per se? “My personal preference would be to see him and Ruffalo,” Liefeld concludes. “It would be great if he frustrated Smart Hulk so much that he turned in to “Angry” Hulk again and just lost his shit because obviously, Deadpool’s going to get under everybody’s skin.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available wherever movies are sold.