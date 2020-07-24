Deep Blue Sea 3 Clip Sees a Shark Setting Its Sights on a New Victim (Exclusive)

✖

The Deep Blue Sea franchise has seen a variety of sharks targeting victims in a number of different locales, with the events of the upcoming Deep Blue Sea 3 exploring what happens when a group of sharks invades a small fishing lagoon to wreak havoc, as seen in the exclusive above clip as an enhanced shark aims to take out a diver. While the first film saw great white sharks as the killers, the new film even makes those massive creatures the targets of the terrifying bull sharks. Check out the exclusive clip above and grab the film on Digital HD on July 28th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 25th.

In the film, "Emma Collins, an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water."

Deep Blue Sea 3 stars Tania Raymonde (Lost, Goliath) as Emma Collins, a marine biologist who is committed to making the world a better place and Nathaniel Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries, Hacksaw Ridge) an ex-boyfriend who has chosen money over ethics. Other cast includes Emerson Brooks (MacGyver), Bren Foster (The Last Ship), and Japanese star, Reina Aoi as Miya, a grad student who is part of Emma’s small research team that is working on an island sinking in the Mozambique channel.

“We were thrilled with the success of the sequel” Executive Producer Tom Keniston shared in a statement. “And with Deep Blue Sea 3 we are able to build on the success of the franchise with a brand new story that will give audiences all the thrills and excitement they expect from a Deep Blue Sea movie.”

The original film debuted in 1999 and starred Thomas Jane, LL Cool J, and Samuel L. Jackson.

“The Deep Blue Sea franchise has developed a cult following for over two decades,” Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation, and Family Marketing revealed. “With Deep Blue Sea 3, we deliver all the shark action fans love and we know that it will be a hit with both new and existing fans of the franchise."

The special features are as follows:

Deep Blue Sea 3: Fight to the Death

Sinking Sets and Sharks: Making Deep Blue Sea 3

You can grab the film on Digital HD on July 28th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 25th.

