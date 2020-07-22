Rob Zombie Fans Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of The Devil's Rejects

Rob Zombie earned himself a passionate following over the years thanks to his various musical projects, with the musician then jumping to the world of horror movies with 2003's House of 1000 Corpses. While that film earned him even more fans, it wasn't until The Devil's Rejects in 2005 that Zombie really established himself as a compelling voice in the world of horror, as his directorial debut had faced a series of complications during its release that prevented it from capturing the public's attention as effectively as its follow-up. With today marking the 15th anniversary of The Devil's Rejects' release, fans of the filmmaker are sharing their love for the endeavor.

The second installment in the trilogy, which concluded with last year's 3 From Hell, saw Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie) hitting the road with Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) after the deadly events of the previous film as law enforcement pursued the ruthless killers. The film featured not only the compelling performances of its leads, but also saw a blend of humor and horror that Zombie had dabbled with in his first film and perfected in that sophomore effort.

