Rob Zombie Fans Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of The Devil's Rejects
Rob Zombie earned himself a passionate following over the years thanks to his various musical projects, with the musician then jumping to the world of horror movies with 2003's House of 1000 Corpses. While that film earned him even more fans, it wasn't until The Devil's Rejects in 2005 that Zombie really established himself as a compelling voice in the world of horror, as his directorial debut had faced a series of complications during its release that prevented it from capturing the public's attention as effectively as its follow-up. With today marking the 15th anniversary of The Devil's Rejects' release, fans of the filmmaker are sharing their love for the endeavor.
The second installment in the trilogy, which concluded with last year's 3 From Hell, saw Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie) hitting the road with Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) after the deadly events of the previous film as law enforcement pursued the ruthless killers. The film featured not only the compelling performances of its leads, but also saw a blend of humor and horror that Zombie had dabbled with in his first film and perfected in that sophomore effort.
Scroll down to see fans paying their respects to The Devil's Rejects on its 15th anniversary!
Missing Sid Haig
happy 15 years of the devil’s rejects. and rest in peace sid haig 🔪🖤 pic.twitter.com/1C1dWSp4Qc— dingbat (@goregoregirl) July 22, 2020
One of the Greatest
15 years ago today saw the release of one of the greatest movies ever made, Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects! Hands down one of the most incredible soundtracks of all time too! 🖤 https://t.co/W0ok0Bnphj pic.twitter.com/tbwZOgwT4H— Jennifer Morley 🌱🦕🌍🏴 (@morleysaurus) July 22, 2020
Soundtrack Love
15 years ago today,The Devil's Rejects was released. Love this movie and its music soundtrack. 🎥❤️🎼 pic.twitter.com/WQOw5XfxnY— kim layman (@kimlayman1) July 22, 2020
Mandates
government mandated devil’s rejects time pic.twitter.com/NMbNuP54wo— red (@tapewormg0d) July 22, 2020
Prized Possession
Happy 15th anniversary to The Devil's Rejects!
One of my most prized possessions is this script book signed by @RobZombie and 16 cast members I've met over the years. pic.twitter.com/pmq2JlBris— Alex DiVincenzo (@alexislegend) July 22, 2020
Celebrate Sheri
Because it's been 15 yrs since the release of The Devil's Rejects, I gotta show some love to my favorite lady, Sheri Moon Zombie aka Baby. 😍😍❤❤ pic.twitter.com/r79O9SbfKQ— Crissy ❤ (@CrissySummers40) July 22, 2020
Throwback Masterpiece
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
15 years ago, Rob Zombie's grindhouse throwback masterpiece was released into US theatres.
Raw, vicious and repulsive, Rejects is as brutally uncompromising as it is funny.
The first class dialogue and direction is bolstered by a brilliant cast. pic.twitter.com/XfxM6FS7pt— Slasher Trash (@SlasherTrash) July 22, 2020
Modern Classic
Happy Birthday to ‘The Devil’s Rejects’.
We love everything @RobZombie and this is a modern classic! pic.twitter.com/Zhau6eafWY— RXPTRS (@RXPTRS) July 22, 2020
R.I.P. to the Fallen
Today marks the 15th Anniversary of The Devil's Rejects. R.I.P to the fallen. pic.twitter.com/N9IIT1rYVZ— 3 FROM HELL (@RobZombieFilms) July 22, 2020
Rejects Released
15 years ago today, The Devil's Rejects was released! pic.twitter.com/54dt53uKd0— Horror-Con (@HorrorCon2013) July 22, 2020
