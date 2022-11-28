Disney+ Releases New Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Clip

Disney+ has released a new clip for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, the new animated adaptation of the second book in author Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series. The new clip sees Rodrick Heffley (Hunter Dillon), the aggressive older brother of the Heffley household, get left in charge by his parents, who are stepping out for the weekend – much to the chagrin of his brother Greg Heffley (Brady Noon). However, Rodrick sways Greg's objections by promising to throw a party – the kind that could earn a sixth grader like Greg rockstar-level cred in the schoolyard.

Diary of Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules was already adapted into a live-action film of the same name, which was released in 2011. The animated version will hew much closer to the style and tone of Jeff Kinney's books and the art style he used for sketches of his characters. In short, the Disney+ movie will be far more kid-friendly than the live-action version – which has been Disney's plan since relaunching the franchise in animated format, starting with Diary of A Wimpy Kid (2021).

Here's the information on Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, coming to Disney+ on December 2nd.

DISNEY+ REVEALS NEW CLIP AND FINAL KEY ART FROM ORIGINAL MOVIE "DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: RODRICK RULES" All-New Animated Movie Based on the Second Book in Jeff Kinney's Wildly Popular Book Series Premieres December 2, Exclusively on Disney+ A new clip and the final key art from the Disney+ Original movie "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" are here. The all-new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney's wildly popular book series, premieres December 2, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother. Directed by Luke Cormican ("Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" features the voices of Brady Noon ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Ethan William Childress ("mixed-ish"), Edward Asner ("Up"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Silicon Valley"), Erica Cerra ("Power Rangers"), and Hunter Dillon ("Deadpool 2"). "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" features the original song, "Can You Smell Us Now," written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.

Diary of Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules premieres on DIsney+ on December 2nd.