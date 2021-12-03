Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Trailer Released by Disney+





Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules has a brand new trailer from Disney+. Late last year, audiences got a look at the animated feature based on these characters. Now, another entry is on deck from Jeff Kinney's series of hit novels. Luke Cormican is in the director's chair for this effort. Rodrick is Greg's older brother and kind of a handful. Kinney's cast of kids has become world-famous in these books and the latest entry should excite younger fans. As an added bonus, Disney and the publishing house are re-releasing these books as a bonus in honor of the movie's release. Check out what kind of torment is waiting for Greg in the new clip down below!

"I'm really excited because this movie feels like the books come to life. It feels like the Greg of the books coming to life in that he looks on the screen the way he does on the page. So that's fun, and I think it will make Greg's world feel really authentic," Kinney previously told CBR. "It will really feel like the Wimpy world. I'm excited about that. We had a lot of fun with the [older] movies and I love those movies, but it was also really fun to bring Greg Heffley the cartoon character to life in a different way."

⚠️ Break the rules. ⚠️



Diary of a #WimpyKid: Rodrick Rules, an all-new Original movie, is streaming December 2, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8ASDhVniqu — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 18, 2022

How Does This Movie Relate To The Books?

Reader's Digest sat down with Kinney to talk about his books and how faithful the adaptation is. "You can make a more faithful movie adaptation using animation than live action," he offered. "I was involved in every little detail," he says. "It truly feels like Greg's world has come to life."

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," an all-new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney's wildly popular book series, comes exclusively to Disney+ December 2, 2022. The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined, and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.

