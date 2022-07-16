Die Hard's Bruce Willis Returns to Top of Nakatomi Tower In Touching Social Media Post

Bruce Willis is an iconic actor with over 140 acting credits to his name, but many people know him best for playing John McClane. Willis originally played the role in Die Hard, which had its first limited release on July 15th, 1988. In honor of the beloved action movie's 34th anniversary, Willis paid a visit to Fox Plaza which served as the location for the infamous Nakatomi Plaza. Yesterday, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to share a video of her husband on top of the building along with some fun scenes from the original film.

"Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard @20thcenturystudios," Willis wrote. You can check out her video below:

Earlier this year, Willis' family revealed that the actor had been diagnosed with Aphasia. When Willis' diagnosis was reported, his family explained their decision to share the news and thanked the fans for the unrelenting support during such a difficult. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," the family wrote. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Many people who have worked with Willis in the past took to social media to send the actor well wishes after his diagnosis was revealed.

"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person," Willis' The Sixth Sense co-star, Haley Joel Osment, said on Instagram. "He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come… I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

John Travolta, who appeared in Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking with Willis, also shared a heartfelt tribute. "Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together. Years later he said to me, 'John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it's happening to me.' That's how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce."

Happy Anniversary to the greatest action movie ever made, Die Hard!