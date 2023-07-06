Disney is commemorating its 100th anniversary with 100 days of movie magic. As part of the year-long Disney100 celebration, eight fan-favorite Disney movies will return to select theaters nationwide for special engagements: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Toy Story (1995), Frozen (2013), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Incredibles (2004), Coco (2017), The Lion King (1994), and Moana (2016). Each of the Disney100 screenings will return to the big screen for two-week limited runs, beginning with the original Pirates of the Caribbean on July 7th and concluding with Moana on October 13th — nearly 100 years to the day Roy and Walt Disney founded The Walt Disney Company.

Below, see the Disney's 100th Anniversary screenings schedule and the full list of participating theaters. Tickets are available for purchase or pre-order on the Cinemark Theaters website.

Disney's 100th Anniversary Movies Schedule



Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl — July 7th-July 20th

When wily Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) steals Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) ship and kidnaps the governor's beautiful daughter, Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), her childhood friend Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) joins forces with Jack to save her and recapture Jack's ship, the Black Pearl.

Toy Story — July 21st-August 3rd



Welcome to an astonishing world where toys play while their owners are away. Meet Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen) and all their friends in an adventure filled with humor, heart and friendship.

Frozen — August 4th-August 17th



Fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Beauty and the Beast — August 18th-August 31st



Embark on an epic adventure with Belle (voice of Paige O'Hara), Beast (voice of Robby Benson), and all the characters you love with the music you'll never forget.

The Incredibles — September 1st-September 14th



As Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) and his wife Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) were among the world's greatest crime fighters. But fifteen years after their glory days, they have been forced to adopt civilian identities and live "normal" lives with their three kids. Itching to get back into action, they get their chance when a mysterious communication summons Bob to a remote island.

Coco — September 15th-September 28th



In Disney•Pixar's extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestors' stories and traditions.

The Lion King — September 29th-October 12th



Embark on an extraordinary coming-of-age adventure as Simba, a lion cub (voice of Jonathan Taylor Thomas) who cannot wait to be king (Matthew Broderick), searches for his destiny in the great "Circle of Life."

Moana — October 13th-October 26th



Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) sets sail on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, she meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) – together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney's 100th Anniversary: Participating Theaters List





CA

Daly City – Cinemark Century Daly City 20 XD and IMAX

Huntington Beach – Cinemark Century Huntington Beach and XD

Lancaster – Cinemark Lancaster IMAX and ScreenX

Sacramento – Cinemark Century Greenback Lane 16 and XD

San Jose – Cinemark Century Oakridge 20 XD and ScreenX

CT

Manchester – Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 XD and IMAX

FL

Boca Raton – Cinemark Bistro Boca Raton and XD

Davie – Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD

Jacksonville – Cinemark Tinseltown Jacksonville and XD

MD

Hanover – Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD

NC

Raleigh – Cinemark Bistro Raleigh

NM

Albuquerque – Cinemark Century Rio Plex 24 and XD

OH

Valley View – Cinemark Valley View and XD

OR

Beaverton – Cinemark Cedar Hills 16

PA

Pittsburgh – Cinemark Robinson Township and XD

TX

Dallas – Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX

El Paso – Cinemark Tinseltown Las Palmas XD and ScreenX

Katy – Cinemark Katy and XD

Laredo – Cinemark Mall del Norte

Pflugerville – Cinemark Pflugerville 20 and XD

Pharr – Cinemark Pharr Town Center and XD

Plano – Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX

Webster – Cinemark NASA and XD

UT

West Jordan – Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD