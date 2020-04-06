Disney Announces A Goofy Movie 25th Anniversary Virtual Road Trip Events

Disney said the show must go on and decided to plan some virtual road trip events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Goofy Movie. Now, Max and his dad have been riding high this month as DuckTales has brought the Goof Troop back into the spotlight. Fans can take the journey all the way from Lester’s Possum Park to Powerline’s concert in Los Angeles this week. D23 announced all the events that will replace the canceled physical gatherings for the film’s big milestone. Check out all the content with the hashtag #D23GoofyMovie on social media.

There’s going to be videos, sing-alongs, and much more to celebrate A Goofy Movie from the Disney social media channels. Everything comes to a head on Friday as fans can take part in “A Goofy Reunion: 25 Years of A Goofy Movie.” That kicks off at 7:30 pm ET as cast members from the film deliver some never-before-heard stories from the making of the movie. Then at 8 pm ET, D23 is hosting a giant watch party for A Goofy Movie. Some of the voices included are:

Videos by ComicBook.com

* Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy

* Jason Marsden, the voice of Max

* Jenna von Oy, the voice of Stacey

* Jim Cummings, the voice of Pete

* Kevin Lima, director

* Jymn Magon, writer

* Bambi Moë, Music Producer

* David Z Rivkin, Music Producer

The company included the event lineup below so fans could get in on the fun.

Monday 4/6 – Sing and Dance to “I2I” with D23

Tuesday 4/7 – A Goofy Movie’s 25th Anniversary! Celebrate with a new 5 Facts video

Wednesday 4/8 – Watch our A Goofy Movie panel from 23 Expo 2015!

Thursday 4/9 – Learn to draw Max with a Disney Animator!

Friday 4/10 – “TOON” in to our exclusive cast reunion and virtual watch party at 7:30 pm ET | 4:30 pm PT

JUST ANNOUNCED: We’re taking our “A Goofy Movie” celebration to the max! Join us for a week-long celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary: https://t.co/80Id90IYti #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/G5McvgqPs7 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) April 5, 2020

Disney released a statement back when the Open Roadshow’s mobile dates were canceled. “Due to the recent temporary closures of several movie theater chains as well as The Walt Disney Family Museum, we are canceling the upcoming D23 A Goofy Movie 25th – On the Open Roadshow events. We are reaching out directly to those guests scheduled to attend and will be issuing full refunds to those members who purchased tickets. Please visit D23.com/events for other D23 event updates.”

Do you love A Goofy Movie? Is it something to watch while you’re staying safe at home? Let us know in the comments!