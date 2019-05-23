Does Disney’s Aladdin Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The idea of a post-credits scene in movies has become a part of our entertainment landscape now. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe made the credits stingers popular with Iron Man in 2008, fans have come to almost expect an extra scene at the end of every movie, especially from bigger franchises and IPs. That said, there is often a sense of disappointment, as very few movies outside of the comic book tentpoles actually include them. So, which category does Disney’s Aladdin find itself in?

The live-action take of Aladdin is hitting theaters this weekend, and there will likely be fans sticking around through the credits to see if there’s something at the end. They may be disappointed to learn that there is no post-credits scene when everything comes to a close, but that’s alright, because there’s a lot going on during the credits themselves.

As soon as the movie ends there is an extra scene that featured most of the characters dancing together in the palace, and it makes sense in context of the story. But that takes place before the actual credits begin. Once they do, there is still a lot more to enjoy.

In the ’90s, Will Smith made a habit of recording a rap single about the movies he was in, and those songs played during the credits of the movies. Men in Black and Wild Wild West are easily the two most popular examples of this. We can now add Aladdin to this list, as Smith performs a hip-hop version of “Friend Like Me” throughout the first few minutes of the credits. It’s a little disappointing that DJ Khaled jumps on the song with Smith, but it’s still a ton of fun.

Once that song finishes, the single version of “A Whole New World” performed by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward. So the entirety of the credits is accompanied by new music, which makes them worth sitting through.

Disney’s Aladdin, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott, is now playing in theaters.