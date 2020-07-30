Disney And Pixar Announce New Film Luca

✖

Disney and Pixar surprised everyone this morning by announcing their newest project, and it's a film titled Luca. Pixar revealed the film's logo and an image of two of the characters. The logo has the title written in what appears to be green and blue chalk. As for the film itself, it will revolve around a boy named Luca as he has an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. No other details were revealed about the plot or characters, but we are keen to learn more, especially with Pixar's track record. The second image gives us an idea of the overall look they're going for, and features a look at Luca and his friend jumping off a hilltop into the water.

The studio hasn't had the chance to take on Italy like this yet (though they did head there in the Cars series), and even from this early look, it seems fans are in for a treat when they get to see Pixar's fully realized vision for the film. Pixar is also known for doing a great job at highlighting what makes different locations around the world special, and Luca will likely be no exception.

Luca will be directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, and at the moment is set to open in theaters in the summer of 2021. That obviously could change, but it's far enough out that it should be a relatively safe date.

Just Announced: Disney & @Pixar’s all-new film “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, the film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/H4AKRC4smo — Disney (@Disney) July 30, 2020

You can find the official announcement below.

"Just Announced: Disney & @Pixar’s all-new film “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, the film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021."

Pixar's next film is Soul, which is also highly anticipated, and will be releasing later this year. You can find the official description for Soul below.

"Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions."

Let us know what you think of Luca in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Disney with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.