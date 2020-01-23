Channing Tatum Joins New Disney Movie Bob the Musical

Channing Tatum has been very busy over the last few years, and that streak of fun projects will continue with Walt Disney Studios‘ Bob the Musical. The Hollywood Reporter says that the studio is currently hunting a director for the project. It was only a matter of time before the star found himself in another of the company’s projects. This one is a bit different though, as Disney was established back in 2004 and has undergone a bunch of changes. This script has been worked on by the likes of Michael Chabon, Mike Bender, John August, Alan Loeb, and the due of Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The list of directors affiliated with the project is nearly as long. Mark Waters, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Adam Shankman, and Michel Hazanavicius all were at the helm at some point.

Back in Hazanavicius’ time at the lead, the project wanted Tom Cruise in the role. Now, Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are in charge for Disney. The film will focus on the life of a normal guy who get hit in the head. Upon coming back to reality, Bob can hear the inner songs of everyone’s heart and reality becomes a musical for him. All of this comes under Tatum’s Free Association production banner. He partners with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan to bring the musical project to life. Also helping are Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender as producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Marvel fans were dismayed when Disney removed Tatum’s planned Gambit movie from their film schedule. The original release date was supposed to be March of this year. But, that’s no longer happening as a lot of the X-Men content has to be fit into this new Disney/20th Century merger world. There were a whole lot of other project removed last year, but people had been waiting for Gambit for a while.

Back when it was still imminent, Tatum talked about how much he was looking forward to being Remy LeBeau. “There wasn’t a comic store, but the cartoon was on TV and he was this cool Cajun guy,” he explained. “And he was the easiest person to play as a kid because you could just unscrew the broom handle, get a pack of cards and wrap a bandana around your head. We had a lot of fun throwing cards and trying to take our friends’ eyes out across the living room.

Now, fans have Bob to look forward to. At some point, Tatum could return to the world of tights and superpowers. Fans will make do with musical numbers in the meantime.