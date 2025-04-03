Tron: Ares Set to Deliver Fans Something They’ve Wanted for 43 Years

Tron: Ares is leaving the Grid. Decades after ENCOM software engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) created a simulated world where users traversed the digital frontier on colorful Light Cycles, the upcoming third film in the Tron trilogy is being derezzed — and brought into the real world. Bridges joined Jared Leto on stage at Disney’s CinemaCon panel on Thursday to share a new look at Ares and tease the long-awaited followup to 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which ended with isomorphic algorithm Quorra (Olivia Wilde) crossing over from the Grid to reality with Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund).

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right: 43 years after the Syd Mead-designed Light Cycles first lit up imaginations in 1982’s Tron, the virtual motorcycles are finally being rendered in real life.

Jeff Bridges & Jared Leto light up the #CinemaCon stage for Tron: Ares. pic.twitter.com/vxHL7kbrt5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 3, 2025

RELATED: Disney CinemaCon Panel Brings Marvel, Avatar and More to Las Vegas

Here’s the logline: “Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

“As a kid, I was obsessed with Tron,” Leto told the attendees gathered for the movie theater owners convention. “It took me to a world I’ve never seen before and I couldn’t get enough.”

“It was the ’80s, and it felt like the future was just around the corner,” the Suicide Squad and Morbius actor added. Some 40 years later, the future arrives on October 10.

Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), who directed the new movie from a script by Jesse Wigutow (Daredevil: Born Again) and Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes), previously teased that Tron: Ares “builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling,” adding: “Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

When Rønning told Empire that Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would be taking over from Tron: Legacy composers Daft Punk, the director described Ares as being “a little grittier, a little bit more industrial,” as seen in the image above. “It’s been important for me to contrast The Grid and the real world. In that sense, Nine Inch Nails lends itself perfectly into this new Tron world we are creating.”

Along with Leto and Bridges, the cast includes Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (It Ends With Us), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (The Menu), and Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi) with Gillian Anderson (The X-Files).

Leto also serves as a producer with Sean Bailey, former president of production for Walt Disney Studios, and Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), and Steven Lisberger, the writer-director of the original Tron.

Tron: Ares speeds into IMAX theaters October 10.