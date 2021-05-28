Cruella Trailer Released by Walt Disney Studios

The origin story of iconic villain Cruella de Vil has finally arrived! Disney's live-action take on the classic character is coming to theaters this spring, with Emma Stone taking on the role made famous by Glenn Close. On Tuesday, Disney revealed the first poster for Cruella and announced that the trailer would be coming on Wednesday morning. As promised, the first footage dropped very early on Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at what to expect from the origin story.

Stone dazzles as Cruella in the new trailer, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is currently slated to hit theaters on May 28th.