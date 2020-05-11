Watch The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Perform Hit Disney Song With Princess and the Frog's Anika Noni Rose

Halle Bailey, one half of musical duo Chloe x Halle and the actress cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, performed "Almost There" with The Princess and the Frog actress Anika Noni Rose during The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. Composed by Randy Newman and originally sang by Rose's Tiana in the 2009 animated film from Ron Clements and John Musker — directors of Disney's 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid — "Almost There" is performed when the hardworking Tiana, a waitress in a New Orleans cafe, recalls the words of her late father (voice of Terrence Howard) while singing about her dreams and determination to open her own restaurant.

The remotely filmed virtual special aired on ABC Sunday also featured renditions of Aladdin’s "A Whole New World," performed by Frozen star Idina Menzel, Dumbo lullaby "Baby Mine," performed by American Idol host Katy Perry, and The Little Mermaid hit songs "Part of Your World," performed by Halsey, and villain song "Poor Unfortunate Souls," performed by Cats actress Rebel Wilson.

In the live-action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), Bailey's undersea princess yearning to become part of the surface world is joined by best friend Flounder (voice of Jacob Tremblay), eccentric seagull and human stuff expert Scuttle (voice of Awkwafina), and her handler, crab Sebastian (voice of Daveed Diggs). The soundtrack is performed by returning composer Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here's what Disney fans are saying about Chloe x Halle and Rose's joint rendition of "Almost There":