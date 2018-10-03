Disney Fan Has the Perfect Hercules Cosplay That Will Make You Laugh

This Disney fan went analog to create one of the most memorable cosplays you’ve ever seen.

Rather than choosing your favorite character from Hercules, why not dress as the physical representation of how a lot of audiences first encountered the film?

That’s right: superfan Kayse Sheppard dressed as the VHS of Disney’s Hercules. And it’s pretty amazing. The attention to detail, right down to a clamshell case that you can open to see a pretty accurate version of the VHS tape itself.

It is hard to forget those oversized Disney clamshells, but we have to turn to Wikipedia to get a little perspective for exactly the cultural and financial impact of the VHS market in the late ’90s.

Hercules was first released on VHS and widescreen laserdisc in the United States on February 3, 1998, included as an installment of the Walt Disney Masterpiece Collection series. By the summer of 1998, sales and rentals of the VHS release had accumulated to $165 million.

Released on November 9, 1999, Hercules was released in a “Limited Issue” DVD for a limited sixty-day time period before going back “into the Disney vault.” Launching in January 2000, Walt Disney Home Video began the Gold Classic Collection, with Hercules re-issued on VHS and DVD on August 1, 2000. The film was released on a Special Edition Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on June 10, 2014. In 2017, Hercules became available on Netflix for the first time.

The success of Hercules at the box office and on home video encouraged a direct-to-video prequel called Hercules: Zero to Hero, which served as the pilot to Hercules: The Animated Series, a syndicated Disney TV series focusing on Hercules during his time at the Prometheus academy.

Sheppard, who identified herself in the comments below, also took to Twitter to share images and video of herself in costume and even some shots of her (as the VHS case) meeting Hades, the film’s villain, in the form of another cosplayer.

You can check that out below.

A Disneyland photographer got some great pics of the epic meeting between Hades and the Hercules VHS! pic.twitter.com/2O9oq775Vx — Kayse (@kayserose) September 30, 2018