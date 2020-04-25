Actress Hilariously Plays All the Townspeople Recreating Disney's Famous Beauty and the Beast Song

✖

Beauty and the Beast is one of the most beloved Disney animated films, and it also spawned a massive blockbuster box office hit once more with its live action version. Regardless of which version you choose to watch, you won't be able to stop singing along to the classic songs, including one of the earliest songs in the film Belle. Thing is, we don't think you've ever seen a version of the song quite like Mary Neely's version, which features Neely not only playing Belle, but also every one of the townspeople that pop up during her walk through the town. Neely dons a myriad of costumes and looks as she sings each part, and it's amazing to watch. If you haven't seen it yet, fear not, because you can check it out in the video below.

Neely goes all out for each person in the town, and matches along with the original sequence, complete with haircuts, baking, birds (one of our favorite parts) and even becoming a pig at one point. It's ridiculously entertaining, and you can check it out in the video below.

The best part is that this is only part 1 of her Beauty and the Beast recreation, and we can't wait to see what she does with part 2.

and now, for the finale, my magnum opus: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST part I pic.twitter.com/R37J7nF5Cw — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 23, 2020

While we haven't heard much about a sequel to the live-action Beauty and the Beast, we did recently learn about a prequel series coming to Disney+. The series will be a six-episode musical event, and while nothing has been confirmed officially, Alan Menkin is in talks to return for it. It would take place before the events of the movie and expand the universe a bit, so it seems we would get to see what the Kingdom looked like before the spell occured.

No release date on that has been announced, but in the meantime you can find the official description for Beauty and the Beast live-action below.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast is avaiable on Disney+ now.

