‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Coco’ Each Land a Pair of Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were finally revealed on Tuesday morning and, as you would expect, Disney landed quite a few nominations.

Outside of the several technical categories where Star Wars: The Last Jedi scored big, two Disney releases brought home a few notable nominations. Beauty and the Beast and Coco each earned two nods apiece.

Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, which crossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, landed a pair of Oscar nominations in the style categories. The film is up for the Best Production Design award against the likes of Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, and The Shape of Water. The film was also nominated for Best Costume Design, where it will face off against Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, and Victoria & Abdul.

Coco, the latest hit from Disney/Pixar, told the story of a young Mexican boy who finds himself trapped in the Land of the Dead. The film is considered by many to be a shoe-in to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, beating out The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Ferdiand, and Loving Vincent on its way to victory.

The film was also nominated for Best Original Song. It’s versatile “Remember Me” was at the core of the film, and was highly-lauded as one of the best songs of the year. “Remember Me” faces stiff competition with Mudbound‘s “Might River,” Call Me By Your Name‘s “Mystery of Love,” Marshall‘s “Stand Up For Something,” and The Greatest Showman‘s “This Is Me.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 4 on ABC.